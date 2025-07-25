© 2025
Earle-Sears brings in new campaign manager

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:39 AM EDT
Republican candidates for governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, speaks at a campaign appearance.
Michael Pope
Her fundraising numbers are significantly lower than her opponent and her polling is lagging far behind. Now Republican candidate for governor Winsome Earle-Sears is ditching her campaign manager and hiring a new one.  

"The person who she had in this role previously was, to say the least, a bit of an amateur," J. Miles Coleman at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics explained. "For a statewide campaign, is that really going to cut it? Well, obviously not."

The campaign will now be led by Corey Barsky– a strategist who has been successful in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. That could indicate a new direction for the Republican, says Karen Hult at Virginia Tech.

"Someone coming in as a new campaign strategist with lots of experience in a competitive setting like Pennsylvania could well make a difference," according to Hult. "No doubt about that."

 If a new campaign manager is able to turn things around for the Republican candidate for governor, it's going to need to be fast. Voting starts in seven weeks.

Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
