Virginia statewide candidates are passing on debates, at least for right now

Debates are a staple of every election cycle. But candidates are increasingly saying thanks but no thanks.

For many election cycles, the Virginia Bar Association held a summertime debate at the Greenbrier Resort. It was a way for the campaigns to soft launch all their one-liners before Labor Day. But this year, the Bar Association is cancelling the debate because neither candidate for governor accepted the invitation.

"The campaigns made a determination that what really was a press availability debate, because media would go to the Greenbrier and cover it, was not really necessary for either campaign," says Republican strategist Jeff Ryer. "I cannot imagine that they will pass on at least one debate in the fall."

One candidate who is passing on a debate is former Delegate Jay Jones, who is the Democrat running for attorney general. He recently said thanks but no thanks to debating incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares on WJLA TV in Arlington.

"I think he would have done very well for himself to go up on stage with WJLA, which is considered the more conservative station in the D.C. market, and have a great performance in that debate in a really tough environment," says Democratic strategist Ben Tribbett. "I think he would have answered a lot of questions about his capability for the job."

Early voting starts in six weeks.

