Roanoke revisits zoning changes

The city of Roanoke is revisiting its zoning ordinance. Last year, city council members voted to eliminate single-family zoning and make it easier to build multi-family units. But after the vote became an issue during last fall's city council elections, members are taking another look.

Roanoke city council member Nick Hagan pressed the council to reexamine its zoning policy by proposing the city conduct a study to repeal or amend the ordinance that was passed last year. The city was sued over that zoning policy, and Hagan, the only Republican on the council, says he's worried about more lawsuits.

"One of the largest concerns I've had about this is the lack of public input when these changes occur in neighborhoods," Hagan said. "I've found that when that happens, people tend to get litigious, which raises costs for everybody."

The vote last year was intended to alleviate the city's housing shortage, as well as to reduce segregation. Peter Volosin, who was part of the council that approved last year's changes, said Hagan's proposal was too vague.

"I know, being a planner, that a small change can have big consequences," Volosin said. "So, when you're going to study these things, it's really hard to if you say, 'Hey, study all the options.'"

Several residents spoke to the council about the zoning ordinance. Lawrence Morgan, who lives in the Deyerle neighborhood, is one of those against it.

"People move into neighborhoods they feel comfortable in, but they don't expect those neighborhoods to change drastically," Morgan said. "But now with the zoning changes, you've opened the possibility that multi-family units can be dropped in anywhere."

Mayor Joe Cobb defended the policy, saying the housing crisis can't be solved solely with single-family homes. But he admitted the need for reform. Hagan and Volosin will meet to discuss possible changes, and report back to the council later this fall.