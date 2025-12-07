Carroll Foy takes another shot at overturning Virginia's "right to work" law

When Abigail Spanberger was on the campaign trail, she said she would not sign legislation overturning Virginia's controversial "right to work" law, which prohibits union membership as a condition of employment.

Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy is a Democrat from Prince William County who is introducing a bill to overturn the law anyway.

"If I have to stand alone that's fine," Carroll Foy said. "I'm trying to bring as many people with me as possible and show that this is a winning issue with workers and with unions and we can make Virginia not only the best place for business but the best place to work and raise a family as well."

The last time this legislation was introduced was in 2021. At the time, Delegate Lee Carter of Manassas could not get the Democratic leadership to schedule his bill for a committee vote.

"Democrats say all the time that they are for working people. Democrats count on the support of organized workers to keep their party alive," Carter noted. "But when push comes to shove, Democrats consistently back down from the opportunity to actually do what they say they are going to do and what everyone knows they are supposed to do."

Carroll Foy's legislation has been referred to the Senate Commerce and Labor committee, whose members may put it on the calendar to debate it. Or they might let the deadline pass without putting on the docket, which is how they handled it before.

