Trump, Youngkin and Bernie agree: US should acquire stake in defense companies

The government’s acquisition of private companies was long considered a taboo in American politics, but that’s changed under President Donald Trump in the wake of a deal that converted $11 billion in Biden-era Chips Act grants into the US owning a 10% stake in Intel.

But similar federal investments could expand soon.

“Oh, there’s a monstrous discussion about defense. I mean Lockheed Martin makes 97% of their revenue from the U.S. Government," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said this week on CNBC . "They are basically an arm of the U.S. Government.”

Virginia is the second largest recipient of federal defense spending, over $68 billion dollars in 2023. And Lockheed Martin has about 2,800 employees and pays nearly $600 million in annual salaries across the Commonwealth.

In a statement Lockheed said they will “continue a strong working relationship” with Trump as they did in his first term.

And if that means taking over part of the company? Governor Glenn Youngkin says it’s not a bad idea.

“The federal government, in so many times, is providing extraordinary support for a company and in return there should be a return on that investment, and I think American taxpayers deserve that,” the Virginia governor told reporters Wednesday.

Federal takeovers aren’t unheard of; in 2009 President Barack Obama invested billions in the U.S. mortgage industry to avoid a wave of foreclosures and the nation is still receiving dividends from those investments.

But it may be the first time Youngkin has agreed with Senator Bernie Sanders. In a statement sent to Reuters shortly after Trump’s Intel deal, the Vermont Independent said quote "If microchip companies make a profit from the [federal] generous grants, [American] taxpayers… have a right to a reasonable return on that investment."

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.