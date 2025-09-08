© 2025
Cardinal Conversation: The cost of Medicaid's new requirements

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:41 AM EDT

New Medicaid rules will take effect in 2027 and Virginia will have to make some changes in order to be ready.

Work requirements and twice-yearly eligibility checks will put a heavier load on systems that are decades old and bringing them up to date will be expensive.

Emily Schabacker is covering this story for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
