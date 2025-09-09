Avula promises Mayo Island acquisition is a big step towards real improvement

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula and Governor Glenn Youngkin were on Mayo Island Tuesday. They were announcing Richmond’s purchase of the overgrown and unkempt land, putting it in a conservation trust which should see it maintained as a city park in perpetuity.

And while Richmond mayors have a history of announcing projects, whether or not they’re completed is less assured.

But Avula said Tuesday the city’s acquisition of the land was a big first step toward real change for the space.

“Part of what’s happening today, it does mark getting something done, right? It is now part of the James River Park System and is now in a conservation easement. So, now the next phase of development happens where we’ve got money committed in the capital improvement budget to tear up this concrete we’re all standing on," the mayor told reporters. "We’ll need to continue to look to state, to nonprofit, to possible federal funding sources to continue the development of this park.”

The $8.5 million acquisition came about as part of an agreement between the city and the state. Avula said he hopes to return to the same spot he spoke Tuesday next year to show how far the project has come.

Avula also noted the project will include steps to make the island flood resistant and adoptable to changing weather patterns.

“All of this is an effort to create a healthier and more sustainable city," Avula said. "We’re improving water quality, we’re strengthening biodiversity and we’re reducing the impacts of climate change.”

