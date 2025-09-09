Hearing on new Chesterfield natural gas plant likely a preview of more to come

The growth of data centers has seen Virginia’s power demand grow. In line with that demand Dominion Energy is seeking to open additional natural gas-powered generators at an existing facility in Chesterfield, just south of Richmond. But the public gets to weigh in first, and there’s a myriad of opinions on the matter.

A massive hotel meeting room in Chester was packed to the gills Monday evening as those for and against a new power generation facility in neighboring Chesterfield provided public comment before Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Among them was Kevin Battle. He grew up and still lives within miles of the existing power plant that could be upgraded to meet surging power demand. He also helped build some of the original facility as a member of the Boilermakers union. He hopes the state’s environmental board will grant the air permit required to not only add to the state’s power system but also give him work.

“It's a good opportunity for people in the trades, not just the boilermakers, but all trades,” Battle said.

Duane Brankley has lived within two miles of the facility for 60 years, ever since it was still burning coal.

“I had to do a lot of power washing because of the coal dust,” he said of the steps he had to take to clean up from the old power plant.

Also, a member of the Sierra Club, Brankley would rather see power companies invest in alternative fuels.

Dominion Power’s Cedric Green said the company has the largest renewable power supply in the nation, and they’re continuing to invest in renewables. Meanwhile the new added power generators, burning natural gas instead of coal, will have less of an environmental impact.

“Without this facility our ability to meet demonstrated electric demand growth will be threatened," Green warned. "Without this facility, predictions show significant reliability risks in the near term.”

Elected officials whose districts include or are adjacent to the project also spoke against the effort. That list included Senator Ghazala Hashmi and Delegates Michael Jones and Rodney Willet.

“I call on Dominion to change course and help us lead the way to a true, clean energy transition,” Hashmi, who's also running for Lt. Governor, said. She pointed to the Virginia Clean Economy Act which aims to de-carbonize Virginia before the middle of the century.

Notable high energy demand has led some Democrats in leadership to consider amending the landmark environmental law.

“Dominion's application contradicts the spirit and the letter of the law,” Hashmi said.

Jones said the original placement of the plant, and the request for updates, aligns with the commonwealth’s longer history of burdening lower income communities with

“They’ve endured issues for 70+ years,” he said. “Once something happens in those neighborhoods those types of projects continue to happen.”

Notably Green, with Dominion, said existing power infrastructure already existed at the site making it more attractive for quick construction and attachment to the grid.

Willet also pointed to the VCEA as grounds to scrap the project.

“I’m not here to throw Dominion under the bus because of the increase of demand,” he said. “But there’s a cleaner way to meet that demand.”

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District rep Freeda Cathcart traveled all the way from Roanoke to decry the project. She pointed to recent flash flooding in her area as an example of growing issues related to climate change the project could complicate.

“Roanoke is the largest, poorest city in Virginia,” she said. “We can’t afford things like this, that washes away people’s homes, belongings.”

Increased public concerns led DEQ to add an additional public comment period in October, but it likely won't be the last series of public comment windows on new, shorter term power plants. Dominion says six similar facilities will need to be built to keep up with demand.

If given approval Dominion says construction could start at the Chesterfield site as early as 2026 with the facility going online by 2029.

