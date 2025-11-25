© 2025
State utility regulators approve new Chesterfield County power plant

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published November 25, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
The Richmond city skyline can be seen on the horizon behind the coal ash ponds along the James River near Dominion Energy's Chesterfield Power Station in Chester, Va., Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Dominion wants to build a new, natural gas-fueled power plant on the site.
Steve Helber
/
AP
The Richmond city skyline can be seen on the horizon behind the coal ash ponds along the James River near Dominion Energy's Chesterfield Power Station in Chester, Va., Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Dominion wants to build a new, natural gas-fueled power plant on the site.

State utility regulators approved a controversial new natural gas-fired power plant in the Richmond area.

On Tuesday, the Virginia State Corporation Commission signed off on Dominion Energy’s request to build the plant in Chesterfield County. The project and its potential location have been the subject of intense debate over several years. An air permit is also under consideration by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The SCC found that the risk of service disruptions without the new plant outweighed the requirements of the recent Virginia Clean Economy Act. Environmental groups argued that the increased electricity generation could be accomplished with renewable alternatives.

The Southern Environmental Law Center represented several groups fighting the proposal, including the Chesterfield branch of the NAACP.

“To say we’re disappointed is an understatement,” Chesterfield NAACP President Nicole Martin said in a news release distributed by SELC. “Today’s decision puts Dominion’s profits over the health and wellbeing of those living in fenceline communities in Chesterfield and beyond."

Construction of the plant is estimated to cost nearly $1.5 billion. Dominion expects it to be operational in 2029.

Read the State Corporation Commission's approval order

David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
