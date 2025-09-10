Fairfax County may soon be the home of the largest collective bargaining agreement in Virginia

Local government employees in Virginia's largest jurisdiction are about to launch a new union.

Fairfax County is having boom times for collective bargaining; recent years have seen police, firefighters and teachers form unions. Now, almost 12,000 general government employees in Fairfax County are about to consider approving a new agreement. LaNoral Thomas is president of SEIU 512.

"To ensure that workers rights are protected at a time when so many rights are under attack and there's just so much unease in the country, the fact that county employees have a union contract that will guarantee their wages, their benefits, their job protections," Thomas says. "It is a huge, huge victory and a step forward."

Victor Chen at Virginia Commonwealth University says the agreement between SEIU 512 and Fairfax County is a huge win for labor.

"Public sector unions tend to be a bright spot in the union movement because they tend to be easier to organize than the private sector and nationally," Chen says. "You have about a third of public sector workers being unionized compared to just nine percent of the overall union rate."

Now that union officials and government leaders have struck a deal, the next step is for the workers to ratify the contract in a vote. If they agree, government workers in Fairfax will have the largest scale collective bargaining operation anywhere in Virginia.

