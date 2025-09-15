Cardinal Conversation: Closing the Roanoke Valley's hotel room gap
From marathons to hiking to bike races, events in the Roanoke Valley draw thousands of visitors every year. Leaders in the region say outdoor activities and other attractions could bring in even more tourists but there aren't enough hotel rooms to accommodate them.
Samantha Verrelli with Cardinal News has reported on the hotel shortage and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.