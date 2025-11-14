YMCA opens temporary food pantry in Blacksburg to help those affected by SNAP delays

Courtesy YMCA at Virginia Tech The Corner Market at the YMCA at Virginia Tech

The YMCA at Virginia Tech has launched a new food pantry in Blacksburg, to help people impacted by SNAP disruptions. Anyone with an EBT card can receive food from the pantry, called The Corner Market. It’s located at 1000 North Main Street in Blacksburg, inside the same building as the YMCA’s thrift store.

Fresh produce, bread and shelf stable food are available and the program is funded by cash donations from the community.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech had already begun work to launch a new mobile market, which will be fully up and running next year. When it became clear that, because of the government shutdown, SNAP recipients may see gaps in their assistance, the Y launched part of the program early.

“Throughout November and December individuals can come,” said Ryan Martin, CEO at the YMCA at Virginia Tech. “At least during this time period we’re still gonna be providing food to individuals to offset what they might be receiving otherwise.”

Earlier this week, Congress voted to stop the government shutdown, and Virginia officials say SNAP recipients should expect to see their benefits in November, though there may be delays and changes to the amounts they receive. The process of reinstating benefits will vary state to state.

Martin said if there are people in need who run into delays or issues getting SNAP assistance in November or December, they should contact the Y to see if they can receive food from the Corner Market, and these cases will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Beginning next spring, the group is planning to launch their mobile market where SNAP recipients can purchase fresh foods in various neighborhoods across Montgomery County.

“There’s a lot of food insecure individuals, low-income individuals, that lack transportation,” Martin said. “And so we want to be able to drive into those neighborhoods so they don’t have to come to us necessarily, we’re right there in their backyard.”

