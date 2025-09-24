Passenger jet runs off runway at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport

A United Airlines passenger jet ran off the end of a runway at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport Wednesday night. No one was injured, according to an announcement from the airport.

United flight 4339 was landing at the airport just before 10:00pm when the incident happened. The flight had taken off from Dulles International Airport. The plane ended up in the "engineered materials arresting system on the end of runway 16-34," according to the airport.

Passengers were transferred to the terminal by Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport staff and Roanoke City first responders.

The airport's runways were closed for a time Wednesday night.

United Airlines' website lists the aircraft type as an Embraer ERJ-145.

