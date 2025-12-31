Balcony solar. Plug in solar. Whatever you call it, it might be coming to Virginia.

Some people call it balcony solar. Others call it plug in solar. The idea is that people would be able to install small solar units at their home without getting a utility interconnection agreement.

Delegate Delores Oates is a Republican from Front Royal who says she started looking into the issue when a constituent asked why some solar devices are not allowed in Virginia. Now she's crafting legislation members of the General Assembly will consider in January.

"It's especially good for renters who can't put solar on their roof and be able to gain any kind of benefit from it. So, this portable system is a great option for people who live in condominiums and apartments," Oates says.

Victoria Higgins at the Chesapeake Climate Action Network says distributed energy resources have traditionally been the domain of property owners.

"That would be something like rooftop solar, which is a bigger investment and not accessible to everyone," according to Higgins. "So, it's really just in the last decade or so that we have technology that's affordable where people can theoretically, if we pass this legislation, just go to Costco or Ikea and pick up a couple of these panels."

The issue has bipartisan support, and Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger has identified balcony solar as a top priority for the upcoming General Assembly session.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

