JLARC: Gun violence down across the state, though homicides in some cities ‘relatively high’

Virginia’s nonpartisan research committee met for the last time this year in Richmond.

The Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission was presented with new information Tuesday about a range of topics, including gun violence and its effects in the Commonwealth.

Since 2022, gun violence has decreased across the state, according to Mark Gribbin, who presented findings to lawmakers Tuesday, December 16th. It’s close to the national average even as gun-related homicide rates in several cities remain “relatively high,” the report indicated .

Richmond tallied an average of 70 gun deaths each year between 2020 and 2024 — though that number declined 9% during the past three years. In that same period of time, Petersburg shooting deaths dropped 58% — though its per-person death rate is the highest in the state.

Gun violence affects education, home values and the economy. And in addition to physical injuries, there’s a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of victims and residents in neighborhoods where shooting events occur.

“Keep in mind that, in some neighborhoods, shootings happen very frequently. Research finds that residents of these communities report greater rates of social isolation, loneliness and worse quality of life,” Gribbin said. “While these communities often have a greater need for mental health services, they're often in localities with a shortage of mental health professionals.”

To help address gun violence in Virginia, the state’s set up three funding opportunities — the Safer Communities program , The Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention grant program , and the Operation Ceasefire Grant — and increased allocations from $3 million to $66 million since Fiscal Year 2021.

During the December 16th meeting, lawmakers also approved JLARC studies for next year, including research on the state’s agricultural best management practices and cost-share program ; artificial intelligence; services for older Virginians; and Medicaid managed care programs .

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.