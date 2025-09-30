New rooms, inspired by a mountain hike, help UVA students to relax
Hiking Humpback Rocks – a popular trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway – is not easy, but those who get to the top claim it’s worth it. They sprawl on giant slabs of rock, recovering from the effort and enjoying a spectacular view.
That’s what inspired students and faculty at UVA’s school of architecture to create a couple of reflection rooms at the student health center.
“It was something that came out of conversations around the benefits of spending time in nature.”
Professor Katie Stranix says they used 61 sheets of plywood in one room to craft a kind of cave with pillows and special lighting.
“You can just use dimmable lights in the space already, but there’s also a separate panel that allows you to turn on different colors.”
The room next door features a giant photograph of the view from Humpback Rocks.Stranix hopes these two spaces inspire students to make time for rest.
“I think it’s really important to give them a space where they can actually just step away. It’s kind of a cue from the architecture to take a break.”
Planners say they’ll modify the spaces based on student feedback – maybe adding natural sounds to the setting, but Stranix admits some students find these quiet spaces a great place to attend meetings on Zoom, to make calls, text and check e-mail.