New rooms, inspired by a mountain hike, help UVA students to relax

Hiking Humpback Rocks – a popular trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway – is not easy, but those who get to the top claim it’s worth it. They sprawl on giant slabs of rock, recovering from the effort and enjoying a spectacular view.

That’s what inspired students and faculty at UVA’s school of architecture to create a couple of reflection rooms at the student health center.

“It was something that came out of conversations around the benefits of spending time in nature.”

UVA A hike up to Humpback Rocks is rewarded by a great view and a chance to rest and reflect.

Professor Katie Stranix says they used 61 sheets of plywood in one room to craft a kind of cave with pillows and special lighting.

“You can just use dimmable lights in the space already, but there’s also a separate panel that allows you to turn on different colors.”

The room next door features a giant photograph of the view from Humpback Rocks.Stranix hopes these two spaces inspire students to make time for rest.

“I think it’s really important to give them a space where they can actually just step away. It’s kind of a cue from the architecture to take a break.”

Planners say they’ll modify the spaces based on student feedback – maybe adding natural sounds to the setting, but Stranix admits some students find these quiet spaces a great place to attend meetings on Zoom, to make calls, text and check e-mail.