© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New report shows federal employment in Virginia was already dropping before the shutdown

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A graph detailing federal employment figures in the Washington area. Federal employment reached a peak of 380,000 in December 2024. It has since dropped to just over 353,000 at last check in August. The number of direct federal jobs in the Washington Region in August was effectively on par with the number of jobs regionally in March 2009.
Stephen Fuller Institute at George Mason University
A graph detailing federal employment figures in the Washington area. Federal employment reached a peak of 380,000 in December 2024. It has since dropped to just over 353,000 at last check in August. The number of direct federal jobs in the Washington Region in August was effectively on par with the number of jobs regionally in March 2009.

As the federal government shutdown continues, a new report shows how many federal workers the government has lost so far this year. The rest of this year is likely to see even more shocking numbers.

The number of federal workers has declined so dramatically this year that the number of federal jobs in the Washington region is now roughly where it was at the end of the George W. Bush administration. That's according to a new report from the Stephen Fuller Institute at George Mason University.

"We don't know how far that this is about to drop," says assistant director Keith Waters. "We will find out in late November. But in the interim, we're Wile E. Coyote; we know we've run off a cliff, and we're just unsure how far that cliff falls down."

The report focuses on the Washington region, including parts of Virginia and Maryland. But George Mason Center for Regional Analysis director Terry Clower says the ramifications go way beyond Northern Virginia.

"Northern Virginia is a great underpinning for tax revenues that get disbursed across the state. If it really starts going down because people have lost their jobs and because of the knock-on effects of that, this is going to be felt across the state," Clower says. "There will be no corner of Virginia that doesn't one way or another feel this pain."

The timing of the next round of numbers is in doubt with the government shutdown, and that means we might not know the size of the cliff until the end of the calendar year.
Tags
News Local NewsVPR Share
Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
See stories by Michael Pope