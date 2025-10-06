© 2025
Cardinal Conversation: Appalachian Power's fuel charge

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published October 6, 2025 at 4:21 AM EDT

Appalachian Power will ask state regulators for permission to reduce the fuel expense the company passes on to its customers.

The request, which would mean a somewhat lower monthly bill for most customers, is one of several APCO will be taking to the State Corporation Commission over the next few months.

Cardinal News reporter Matt Busse is following the story and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
