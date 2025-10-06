Cardinal Conversation: Appalachian Power's fuel charge
Appalachian Power will ask state regulators for permission to reduce the fuel expense the company passes on to its customers.
The request, which would mean a somewhat lower monthly bill for most customers, is one of several APCO will be taking to the State Corporation Commission over the next few months.
Cardinal News reporter Matt Busse is following the story and he spoke with Fred Echols.
