Youngkin declares state of emergency to provide food assistance during shutdown

Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to provide stopgap funding for hunger relief during the continued shutdown of the federal government.

In a statement, the Republican says Virginia will provide food benefits for those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – or SNAP – which is set to see its funding lapse on November 1st.

The governor placed blame for the shutdown on Democrats – specifically calling out Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. Youngkin wants them to vote to pass a clean continuing resolution to reopen the federal government.

During a call with reporters Thursday, Kaine said he is in favor of the governor’s move – stating that Republican legislation passed earlier this year drastically reduced funding for SNAP.

“I think any efforts that can be taken at the state level that can help make sure that people who are food insecure don’t suffer – I support,” Kaine said.

Congressional Democrats – including Kaine and Warner – have said that Republican-passed legislation will also significantly raise health care costs. They want a guarantee to reconsider health care costs be included in any funding resolution.