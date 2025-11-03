© 2025
Cardinal Conversation: Encouraging trends in college enrollment

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:40 AM EST

After a period of decline that accelerated during the pandemic, college enrollment numbers are showing some signs of recovery.

Many smaller schools were especially hard hit, but at least in Virginia they're now seeing encouraging trends.

Cardinal News education reporter Lisa Rowan says new ideas are helping schools attract more students.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
