Cardinal Conversation: The fight over a raw milk association
It's illegal in Virginia to sell raw milk for human consumption. But the question of whether that law would apply to sales among members of a private association has not been tested in court.
A case that might have resolved the issue has been stopped short of a determination.
Matt Busse with Cardinal News is covering that story and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.