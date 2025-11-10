© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Cardinal Conversation: The fight over a raw milk association

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:41 AM EST

It's illegal in Virginia to sell raw milk for human consumption. But the question of whether that law would apply to sales among members of a private association has not been tested in court.

A case that might have resolved the issue has been stopped short of a determination.

Matt Busse with Cardinal News is covering that story and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
