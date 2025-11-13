Sam Rasoul is no longer the only Democrat to represent Southwest Virginia in Richmond

The politics of Southwest Virginia are shifting in the wake of the election last week.

For many years, Delegate Sam Rasoul of Roanoke was the lone voice of the House Democratic caucus in Southwest Virginia. Now, he'll be joined by Lily Franklin of Blacksburg, who ousted incumbent Republican Delegate Chris Obenshain.

"If we hadn't increased our numbers, especially now that we have a large Democratic majority in Virginia, Southwest Virginia would have been left behind," Franklin says. "And so, I think for me it really means that we have somebody who is going to be advocating for our region to make sure all of our projects get through and that we get the kind of representation that we need down here in Southwest Virginia."

Projects like eco-tourism, flood resiliency and economic development. Rasoul says add to that list affordability.

"For the first time, housing has become such a major issue. Before that wasn't a top, major issue in Southwest Virginia," Rasoul says. "But now it's caught up to all of Virginia, and between housing affordability and utilities where we had this past winter not just $1,000 but even $2,000 electric bills, people are needing some help."

Both Lily Franklin and Sam Rasoul both say they are opposed to any new casinos in Southwest Virginia.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.