Solar spreads across Roanoke schools

Roanoke schools are solarizing, with rooftop arrays that save money on energy costs and roof replacement.

Through a partnership with Secure Solar Futures, Roanoke city schools have been installing panels on multiple schools and administrative buildings. Six installations have already been completed, while more are in the works.

Roanoke schools anticipate 32 solar installations totaling 10 megawatts of power. Over 35 years, that's expected to save more than $50 million, and help avoid $18 million in roof replacements.

That positions Roanoke to be among the top school divisions in the state for solar installations.

"The top solar school division in the commonwealth is a badge of honor I think," said Roanoke Vice-Mayor Terry McGuire. "And I think we can build off of that and be a beacon of sustainability and forward thinking."

Secure Solar Futures is pitching the idea of expanding to install rooftop solar on buildings owned by the city government, including the Berglund Center. Through a power purchase agreement, or PPA, the city would pay nothing up front in capital costs, and then pay Secure Solar Futures for the power that's produced.

"There's no capital cost," said Tony Smith, the founder and CEO of Secure Solar Futures. "In other words, we put up all the money, we finance it, and we take all the performance risk. You pay us on a kilowatt hour basis for the electrons that we provide. We cannot get financing and we will not offer a deal to any customer unless we can offer a price lower than what you're currently paying your utility company."

Council members listened to Secure Solar Futures presentation and discussed the idea in positive terms, but took no formal action at their meeting this week.