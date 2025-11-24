Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's moving population center
Virginia's population center, which was near Richmond in 1960, has been moving steadily north ever since. Projections from the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia show that trend continuing, though at a slightly slower pace.
Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News says it's one more element in a continuing trend in the Commonwealth. He talked about it with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.
