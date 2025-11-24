© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's moving population center

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

Virginia's population center, which was near Richmond in 1960, has been moving steadily north ever since. Projections from the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia show that trend continuing, though at a slightly slower pace.

Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News says it's one more element in a continuing trend in the Commonwealth. He talked about it with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.

Updated: November 21, 2025 at 1:05 PM EST
Editor's note: The University of Virginia is a financial supporter of Radio IQ.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols