As Virginia’s insurance marketplace opens, officials, mothers worry about premium increases

Virginians can now go online and shop for health care on the state’s marketplace, but sticker shock is expected thanks to the expiration of federal tax credits.

Open enrollment in Virginia’s health insurance marketplace opened November 1st and runs through early next year. But President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill nixed billions in subsidies to help cover costs of those on marketplace plans.

Keven Patchett is director of Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace. He said those fearing price increases can still comparison shop online.

“The best thing really to do is come and see for yourself," Patchett said. "As costs change and financial savings change over time, we keep all of that updated in real time on the website.”

November is also Prematurity Awareness Month, and Richmond-area Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan shared the story of the premature birth of her daughter in a call with reporters to honor the event. In the shadow of federal cuts, she’s worried about the impact on mothers who get coverage from the state’s marketplace.

“When they face prematurity, they should not have to worry about who’s going to pay the cost, the $70,000 average cost, for a NICU bill,” McClellan said.

Alexis N. McDonald is a mother from Virginia Beach whose daughter was born at 30 weeks. Her own health problems followed. While the hospital stay was nearly $300,000, she said years of occupational therapy were just as costly.

“No mother should have to be concerned about a seven-figure hospital bill while recovering from birth and caring for their child in the NICU,” McDonald said.

McClellan said she was working to get the premium subsidies restored.

You can visit marketplace.virginia.gov now to shop for plans.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.