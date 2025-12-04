Roanoke County's 66-year connection to night vision

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last month Elbit Systems of America will expand its Roanoke County manufacturing facility.

The $30 million expansion is expected to create nearly 300 new jobs.

Elbit Systems of America makes low-light night vision devices at its facility in the Hollins area of Roanoke County. And it's been doing so since 1959, when the factory first opened.

The names have changed over the years— from ITT to Exelis to Harris Corporation to Elbit America. But throughout that time, the facility has functioned as a major employer in the Roanoke Valley.

"We opened our doors in 1959 and started making our first product and then have been through all of the evolutions of night vision technology through the years," says Erik Fox, Elbit America's general manager of the Warfighter Systems division. "The Starlight scopes that were used in Vietnam, that were very large, took what looked like a car battery, all the way to today. The current stage is generation 3, where we can operate a binocular off a single AA battery."

Elbit America employs about 800 people in Roanoke County and plans to add nearly 300 more to increase production. They make two products that are used by the armed forces, plus customers in the private sector.

The first looks like a simple pair of binoculars. It's pretty basic, says Mike Kendrick, product specialist for Elbit America's Warfighter Systems division.

"As simple as it can get with us," Kendrick says. "It's just got a push-hold on-off switch, Then This is what we call our white phosphor, which is our newest phosphor it's the latest and greatest and most demanding of the color that's out there right now. I get a white image, and I'm going to hand it over to you and let you take a look at it while Mr. Fox turns out the lights."

Through the lens, the darkened room looked as it would if the windows were open and the lights on.

Another product called the ENVGB binocular is even more elaborate: The same technology, but with software enhancements that add thermal overlays to track body heat signatures, and an outline mode with image intensification. And these devices can be linked to others on a network to deliver tactical information.

"Right, so I'm outlined as a target," Fox says while standing on the other end of the device. "You know I'm a heat signature, a person, but the image intensification allows you to see resolution. I'm not just a blob of heat. You can see my face, some features I have that may be helpful on the battlefield, like, 'Hey, he's carrying a rake, not a rifle.'"

The products are made across two buildings, beginning with the manufacture of lenses by repeatedly drawing out glass fibers and stacking them together.

Elbit Systems of America A cathode employee works in manufacturing at Elbit America's Roanoke County factory.

They're wrapped with a ring of circuits to make the image intensifier. Over the years, Elbit has expanded to rely less on contractors and handle more of its own manufacturing. That's made the company adept across multiple fields.

"So, the photo cathode process is more like a semiconductor manufacturer, but we do it on a small scale," Fox says. "We're also a fiber optic manufacturer. We do it on a small scale for the unique processes that we have. And also we're an electronics manufacturer."

Elbit Systems of America Employees work in clean labs at Elbit America's Roanoke County factory.

These products are being used across the world, not just by U.S. forces but in other countries, too. So, while some federal contractors are reeling from cuts under President Donald Trump, Elbit America is in growth mode.

But its products have also made it a target for regular protests. Especially over the situation involving Gaza and Israel, where Elbit's parent company is based. Appalachians Against Pipelines and the Southwest Virginia Coalition for Palestine are among the groups that have protested at Elbit in recent years.

Elbit didn't directly address the question of protests, but sent a written statement, attributed to company leadership. It reads: "Elbit America’s Roanoke site has been in operation for 65 years and is home to hundreds of employees in our Warfighter Systems group. We proudly produce sophisticated solutions for the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps, helping them address the complex global challenges encountered by America's armed forces.”

Fox says the workers at Elbit America are driven by the goal of protecting the people who use the equipment.

"We're not just a supplier of equipment, but we consider ourselves a technology company with a very strong mission," Fox says. "We do really cool stuff with really cool tech, ultimately with the purpose, and it's Elbit America's mission, is to protect and save lives."

Erik Fox says more technological changes are coming that will further revolutionize Elbit's business. For now, it's focused on the immediate expansion, and continuing to make night vision goggles on the cutting edge of technology.