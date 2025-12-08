© 2025
Cardinal Conversation: The new maternal health dashboard

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:29 AM EST

There's a new source of information about prenatal and postpartum care at the Virginia Department of Health website.

The maternal health dashboard provides data about issues related to pregnancy and resources for dealing with those issues.

Cardinal News reporter Emily Schabacker wrote about the new web page and spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
