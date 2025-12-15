Cardinal Conversation: the remaining questions about Virginia's cannabis market
Five years after Virginia legalized marijuana for personal use the state will finally have an authorized retail market. The General Assembly will write the rules for how that market will work and stores are expected to be in business before the end of 2026.
Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News spoke with Fred Echols about how that market will work.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.