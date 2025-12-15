Will the use of license plate readers in Virginia expand in 2026?

A company that makes license plate readers is hoping that the General Assembly will let them operate on interstates, although many lawmakers are skeptical.

Flock Safety is an Atlanta-based company that's been trying to get the General Assembly to allow their devices on Virginia interstates for years. So far, the company has been unsuccessful, although lawmakers may end up debating the issue again in January.

Senator Barbara Favola is a Democrat from Arlington who says she's concerned the technology could be used to track down women seeking abortions.

"A state with an abortion ban like Texas could ask for data collected on our highways," Favola says. "They may have identifying information on a car an individual might be a passenger in or driving to Virginia for an abortion, and that's really a concern."

Another concern is that license plate readers might be used as part of mass deportation.

"We've seen examples of this license plate reader data being shared with federal law enforcement agencies like ICE at a time when we are concerned about our neighbors and our communities who are being terrorized by ICE agents showing up in our streets with masks and disappearing people," says Delegate Irene Shin, a Democrat from Fairfax County.

A previous bill passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor had a reenactment clause, which means that Flock Safety would be able to use the devices on Virginia interstates if the General Assembly approves the bill again next year.

