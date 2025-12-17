© 2025
A large Hanukah celebration in Cville defies terrorists in Australia

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:40 PM EST
Two young men dressed as dreidels — spinning tops used to play a game a Hanukah — pose in front of a nine-foot menorah.
The crowd of about 70 people was both jubilant and defiant – gathering on the downtown mall to mark the holiday by lighting a nine-foot-tall candlestick known as a menorah.

Celebrants rejoice in spite of dire international news.
Rabbi Reuvi Meyer with the Chabad House at UVA said the event was a sign of resilience, and attacks on Jews are nothing new.

“The Jewish of people have been attacked for thousands and thousands of years," he explained. "The only thing they’re doing by attacking us is adding more and more Jewish pride, so their plan is backfiring by everyone being here.”

About 70 people watch as Jewish community leaders light a menorah near the Paramount Theater.
Police and private security stood quietly on the sidelines, but the mood was festive as traditional holiday foods were served and children dashed around, oblivious to world events.The community will light a second candle on the menorah tonight at the Stonefield Shopping Center in Charlottesville.

Hanukah, a celebration of light, hope and miracles, is a time for singing, dancing and exchanging gifts.
