Mallory Noe-PayneReporter
Mallory Noe-Payne is a journalist based in Richmond.
As a former Richmond bureau chief for Radio IQ, she covered policy and politics from the state capital. She was a 2020-2021 recipient of the Fulbright Young Journalist Award. She spent a year in Munich, Germany researching memory, justice, and how a society can collectively confront its sins, then creating the acclaimed podcast Memory Wars. Her Virginia-based coverage of home healthcare workers, voting rights, and Richmond’s Slave Trail have all won national news awards.
Mallory is a graduate of Virginia Tech with degrees in Journalism and Political Science.
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In 2020, Virginia became the first southern state to lay out a legal mandate for a carbon-free electrical grid. That’s why it was a surprise to many when Dominion Energy announced plans to build a new natural gas plant in Chesterfield County. It could be the first of several so-called peaker plants around the state.
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Justice for Ourselves highlights the struggles and successes of Black Virginians following emancipationMany people across the state are celebrating Juneteenth and the abolition of slavery.A new book from historians at the Library of Virginia aims to set the record straight about what life was like for newly freed Black Virginians following the end of the Civil War.
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City employees in Richmond are on the verge of becoming one of the first public workplaces in the state to form a union, negotiate a contract, and start seeing the benefits. It’s a journey that became possible after state lawmakers reversed a decades-long ban on collective bargaining for local government employees back in 2020.
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The latest special exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts features never before seen work from famous photographer Dawoud Bey.It’s called Elegy and is described as a poem to the ancestors.
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Internal documents obtained by the NAACP of Virginia show applicants who are requesting their voting rights be restored are getting denied without being given a reason why.
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This week we’ve been taking a road trip across the state. We’ve been hearing what local governments have done with their COVID relief dollars. There’s been a new community grocery store, a new elementary school, a new bus line.We wrap up today with a tour of Scottsville, south of Charlottesville, where the infusion of federal cash showed one small town manager the way things could be…
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All this week we've been taking a road trip across Virginia — checking out what localities and state agencies are doing with their COVID relief dollars.One regional planner called it the largest investment from the federal government since the New Deal.Today, we'll take a bus ride over Afton Mountain...
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This week we’re following along as reporter Mallory Noe-Payne takes a road trip across Virginia. She’s checking out what localities and state agencies are doing with their COVID relief dollars.Today, we go to Far Southwest Virginia, where officials in Bristol are building a new public school for the first time in more than half a century.
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It’s been more than three years now since COVID-19 ground everything to a halt.Part of the government response to the pandemic were several massive spending measures – including the Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security – or CARES – Act. There was also the American Rescue Plan, also known as ARPA.
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A shooting outside a high school graduation in Richmond has left a father and son dead, and five others injured. It’s a mass shooting, and police believe the shooter was targeting one person he knew.