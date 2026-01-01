Mallory Noe-Payne is a journalist based in Richmond.

As a former Richmond bureau chief for Radio IQ, she covered policy and politics from the state capital. She was a 2020-2021 recipient of the Fulbright Young Journalist Award. She spent a year in Munich, Germany researching memory, justice, and how a society can collectively confront its sins, then creating the acclaimed podcast Memory Wars. Her Virginia-based coverage of home healthcare workers, voting rights, and Richmond’s Slave Trail have all won national news awards.

Mallory is a graduate of Virginia Tech with degrees in Journalism and Political Science.