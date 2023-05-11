New Season Coming Soon

The new season of Tribal Truths starts May 18th.

This first full season of Tribal Truths features three Indigenous communities in Virginia: the Mattaponi Indian Tribe, the Nansemond Indian Nation and the Monacan Indian Nation.

Tribal members and citizens are going to take you fishing, driving in the mountains, hunting in a swamp, into science labs, and to the home of a regalia seamstress.

You’ll learn about some of the histories you’ve never been taught and places and cultures you may not know about because people tried to make them disappear. And, you’ll experience powerful Indigenous music.

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to listen to the pilot episode with the Rappahannock Tribe.

Subscribe at the links above. And check back here for photos, videos and links to learn more about each episode as they are published.

Episodes were produced with financial support from Virginia Humanities.