Tribal Truths podcast

  • Deborah Wilkinson works on the funnel of an eel pot.
    Mini-episode: Eel pot making
    Eel pots are a traditional eel trap made out of white oak splits that we’ve used for generations in our Tribe, in the Potomac Creek and along the Potomac River.
  • Denise Walters with blue crab story quilt
    Mini-episode: Story quilts
    I create story quilts and the story quilts are about our Tribe, our history, my personal life.
  • Cornbread and deer meat cooking on a stone over an open fire.
    Mini-episode: Traditional cooking
    Bertie Branham cooks cornbread, deer meat and squash on a stone over an open fire.
  • Talara making a dreamcatcher with Shanna Aguirre
    Mini-episode: The dreamcatcher
    The dreamcatcher as become a kind of universal symbol of Native American crafting and art.
  • Tanya Stewart and a bark bag.
    Mini-episode: Making a bark bag
    Tanya Stewart explains how she learned to make a bark bag and the steps involved.
  • Deborah Wilkinson and a corn husk doll she gave to her mother.
    Mini-episode: The story of the corn husk doll
    Deborah Wilkinson explains the legend behind the corn husk doll and how to make one.
  • Bertie Branham holds up fabric she and Lou Branham want to have made into regalia. Diane Shields (sitting) shows them where she might cut the fabric so they can share it.
    Monacan Indian Nation: Saving Rassawek – How historical racism is still with us
    This is a complicated story of a history of white supremacy that tried to erase Indigenuity in Amherst County and how that carries forward today as Tribes in Virginia are left out of the permitting and decision process for development and other land disturbing uses throughout the state that affect ancestral lands and remains.This episode was made possible by a grant from Virginia Humanities.And a content warning: There are stories of trauma and racial slurs in this episode.
  • One of the many canals in the Great Dismal Swamp.
    Nansemond Indian Nation: Looking for Ancestors in the Great Dismal Swamp
    The Nansemond Indian Nation has a deep connection to the Great Dismal Swamp. Oral histories date back to the late 1800s but then disappear from colonial pressures to assimilate. Still, tribal members who grew up by the Swamp maintain ancestral hunting and trapping traditions. But there is someone who has discovered ancient Indigenous artifacts in the Great Dismal Swamp, some dating back 8,000 years.
  • Calvin Custalow shows the single American shad caught on a fishing trip while his brother Mac Custalow puts away the gill net.
    Mattaponi Tribe: An ancient tradition is threatened by the loss of the American shad
    Calvin and Mac Custalow take their niece, Dawn Custalow, fishing on the Mattaponi River at their reservation. The traditional Easter Sunday service breakfast of shad and shad roe now relies on other fish as the American shad continues to puzzle scientists as to what is causing its decline.
  • New Season Coming Soon
    The new season of Tribal Truths starts May 18th.
