Kishi Bashi - Emmy-nominated violinist, artist, and bandleader plays The Jefferson Center

With 5 albums; multiple commercial, television, and film scores; late-night show and festival appearances; and collaborations with many major symphonies under his belt Emmy-nominated violinist, singer, and sound sculptor Kaoru Ishibashi aka Kishi Bashi brings some friends and a career retrospective (thus far) to Roanoke's Jefferson Center this Saturday May 3rd.

More Info: www.jeffcenter.org www.kishibashi.com

*this interview originally aired 05.02.2025