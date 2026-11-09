Hoot and Holler Radio - Lizzetta Staplefoote and Cameron McKenzie
In this episode of Hoot and Holler Radio, Lizzetta Staplefoot delivers a heartfelt love letter to Robert Smith and The Cure, describing how their music became a refuge, a community, and a soundtrack for life’s ups and downs.
Later, Cameron McKenzie reflects on family and memory in “Early Bird,” connecting childhood impressions of his uncle to encounters with a neighbor and exploring the surprising ways lives echo across generations.