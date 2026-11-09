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Hoot and Holler Radio

Hoot and Holler Radio - Lizzetta Staplefoote and Cameron McKenzie

By Lee Hunsaker
Published November 9, 2026 at 10:27 AM EST

In this episode of Hoot and Holler Radio, Lizzetta Staplefoot delivers a heartfelt love letter to Robert Smith and The Cure, describing how their music became a refuge, a community, and a soundtrack for life’s ups and downs.

Later, Cameron McKenzie reflects on family and memory in “Early Bird,” connecting childhood impressions of his uncle to encounters with a neighbor and exploring the surprising ways lives echo across generations.

Hoot and Holler Radio
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker