Hoot and Holler Radio - Adam Daniel and Joe Stanley

Adam Daniel recounts a grad-student camping trip that spirals into survival chaos: a sudden blizzard, a tent fire started by a beeswax candle, hypothermia-induced hallucinations featuring Patrick Swayze, and a dramatic mountain rescue that ends in a raucous cabin party.

Joe Stanley follows with a comic family memoir about his father Freddie, whose inability to smell smoke leads to repeated fires and unforgettable, ferociously loving moments. The episode blends danger, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.