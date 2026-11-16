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Hoot and Holler Radio

Hoot and Holler Radio - Adam Daniel and Joe Stanley

By Lee Hunsaker
Published November 16, 2026 at 10:51 AM EST

Adam Daniel recounts a grad-student camping trip that spirals into survival chaos: a sudden blizzard, a tent fire started by a beeswax candle, hypothermia-induced hallucinations featuring Patrick Swayze, and a dramatic mountain rescue that ends in a raucous cabin party.

Joe Stanley follows with a comic family memoir about his father Freddie, whose inability to smell smoke leads to repeated fires and unforgettable, ferociously loving moments. The episode blends danger, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.

Hoot and Holler Radio
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker