Weekdays at 7pm on RADIO IQ
On Point unites distinct and provocative voices with passionate discussion as it confronts the stories that are at the center of what is important in the world today. Leaving no perspective unchallenged, On Point digs past the surface and into the core of a subject, exposing each of its real world implications.
Each hour of the broadcast opens with a news brief analyzing the day's biggest stories, followed by an in-depth conversation decoding a single topic with newsmakers, thinkers, and callers, and closes with compelling personal reactions to news and important issues, including radio diaries, excerpts from speeches, or special series segments.
On Point episodes
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley had written a letter of resignation. In it, he accused former President Donald Trump of betraying the country. But Milley never sent the letter. That's according to a stunning report in the New Yorker magazine. Susan Glasser and Peter Baker join Meghna Chakrabarti.
The nation's meatpacking companies skirted COVID safety regulations. And they did it with the White House's help, according to a little known Congressional report. So how’d they get away with it? Michael Grabell and Debbie Berkowitz join Meghna Chakrabarti.
1996. The last Taiwan Straights crisis. China's was badly outmatched by the U.S. So what's the Chinese military capable of now? Oriana Skylar Mastro and Bonny Lin join Meghna Chakrabarti.
The federal government is spending big to usher in an electric vehicle future. What ideas can make sure the money is well spent? Samantha Houston and Alexander Laska join Meghna Chakrabarti.
From the deck of the Starship Enterprise, to the storied parquet of the NBA -- Nichelle Nichols and Bill Russell changed how the world saw Black Americans. We remember the legacies of these two pioneers. Angelique Fawcette and Marc J. Spears join Meghna Chakrabarti.
In a truly open society, all ideas can flourish -- even those that tear down democracies. New technologies help those ideas spread. So, are fragile democracies the norm? Zac Gershberg, Sean Illing and Jack Beatty join Meghna Chakrabarti.
Youth suicide has been on the rise across the United States. And for young people between the ages of 5 and 12, the suicide rate for Black children is nearly double that of white children. Tami Charles and Kevin Simon join Meghna Chakrabarti.
The typical teen body clock and the typical school start time are out of synch. California is pushing back the start of the high school day. Other districts already have. Did it work? Lisa L. Lewis joins Meghna Chakrabarti.
First person: Jose Luis Alvarez, co-founder of Forests for Monarchs, and Martha Askins, a retired lawyer, discuss the beauty of the monarch butterfly and conservation efforts to save them.
Every year, migratory monarch butterflies travel thousands of miles. But for decades, their population has been declining. Now, the monarchs are endangered. We discuss how to save the endangered monarch butterfly. Orley “Chip” Taylor and Wendy Caldwell join Meghna Chakrabarti.