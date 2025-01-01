WVTF Radio IQ Community Service Statement

WVTF-RADIO IQ is managed by Virginia Tech staff. In all our work, we are guided to be a good public servant by these three important University documents:

Virginia Tech’s Anti-Discrimination and Harassment Prevention Policy

http://www.policies.vt.edu/1025.pdf

http://www.policies.vt.edu/1025.pdf Virginia Tech Equal Opportunity Statement

https://www.vt.edu/equal-opportunity.html

https://www.vt.edu/equal-opportunity.html The Virginia Tech “Principles of Community”

https://www.vt.edu/principles-of-community.html

The extent to which our staff and governance reflect our community is ever changing. We employ, contract with, and have on our boards as broad a reflection of the communities we serve as we can.

Recent full-time and part-time hires during the past three years have helped the station maintain a staff that reflects our community. We will continue to follow the aforementioned procedures and principles designed to help the station continue our goal of broad-based community service.