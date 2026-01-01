11th District Candidate Rep. James Walkinshaw (D)

Campaign Website:

https://jameswalkinshaw.org/

Candidate Questionnaire from WAMU:

1. Twenty thousand Virginians lost their federal jobs last year, including many in the 11th District. How would you support people in your district who are still recovering from those job losses?

In my first year in Congress, my top priority has been standing up to DOGE, defending federal workers and contractors, and protecting the public servants pushed out by this Administration. Immediately after being sworn in, I introduced the Limit on Sweeping Executive Reorganization Act to require congressional approval before any president can downsize agencies or eliminate federal positions. Neither the president nor an unelected billionaire should have the power to unilaterally dismantle federal agencies or slash federal jobs. I am also leading the Saving the Civil Service Act to stop efforts to replace nonpartisan civil servants with political appointees. I have met with impacted workers, rallied to reverse cuts, and assisted retirees in securing earned benefits. During last year’s shutdown, I helped stop the unlawful firing of 4,000 federal employees. If re-elected, I will keep fighting to reverse DOGE cuts and restore our civil service. As founder and co-chair of the Federal Workforce Caucus, I am committed to defending public servants while building a more effective, efficient federal government.

2. Companies are proposing to build several data centers in Fairfax County. Where do you stand on data centers in Northern Virginia? What guardrails and limits would you like to see on development?

While data centers are part of the modern economy, their rapid growth can strain the grid, increase energy costs, and create environmental and community impacts. During my time on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, we resisted the pressure to provide tax breaks and streamlined zoning for data centers. As a result, Fairfax County has far fewer data centers than our neighbors.

In Congress, I am pushing for data centers to cover their own energy costs, adhere to strict environmental standards, and give communities a genuine voice in siting decisions. I am also working to repeal the massive tax breaks granted to data center developers under the Big Beautiful Bill. It is also imperative that Congress regulate the advanced AI technology fueling the construction of new data centers.

3. What are your thoughts on the White House’s current position on immigration enforcement, and how specifically would you use your position in Congress to influence federal immigration policy?

An orderly, fair immigration system must uphold constitutional rights and reflect our values as Americans. Unfortunately, the Trump administration’s mass deportation policy has led to excessive force, racial profiling, and the targeting of U.S. citizens alongside immigrants, who are vital to Northern Virginia’s vitality and success.

ICE has lost the trust of the American people and must be rebuilt from the ground up or replaced with an agency focused on accountability, transparency, and civil rights. As a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, I have conducted unannounced oversight visits to ICE facilities and investigated enforcement incidents in Minnesota and Texas. I introduced the DHS Accountability Act of 2026 to mandate congressional notice and independent reviews of severe injuries or deaths involving DHS personnel. I support ending agent masking, protecting sensitive locations, enforcing strict use-of-force standards, and ensuring humane medical care. Additionally, I advocate for comprehensive immigration reform and the American Dream and Promise Act to create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and TPS holders.

4. Fairfax County has a housing crisis. What specific proposals to create more affordable housing in the district?

Rising housing costs and high interest rates strain working families. On the Board of Supervisors, I championed thousands of affordable homes, including redeveloping underutilized property into housing and childcare facilities. In Congress, I helped pass the ROAD to Housing Act to expand housing supply by reducing bureaucracy and incentivizing local development. Now that it has been enacted, the next Congress must conduct strict oversight to ensure its full implementation.

5. Where do you stand on the proposed Dominion Energy–NextEra merger?

I support Governor Spanberger’s intervention in the proposed Dominion-NextEra merger. Any deal must protect ratepayers, lower utility costs, and put Virginians first. If it fails to meet those standards, it should be rejected.

6. What is one issue you think the current Congress has failed to address?

Congress has failed to hold President Trump accountable for corruption and abuses of power, leaving working families to bear the burden. Virginians face inflated costs for groceries, utilities, housing, healthcare, and gas—with erratic trade policies costing the average Virginia household over $3,500 extra. While the President’s family profits from business ventures presenting massive conflicts of interest, his administration has raised prices through tariffs, cut healthcare and food assistance, and directed hundreds of millions toward building a White House ballroom. Rather than reasserting constitutional authority over tariffs or the unauthorized war in Iran to bring down prices, House Republicans passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill," enacting historic cuts to Medicaid and food assistance while adding $3.4 trillion to the national debt. In Virginia, this bill threatens healthcare coverage for up to 300,000 residents and cuts $1.8 billion to $2.6 billion annually in federal Medicaid funds.

With a Democratic House majority, we will deliver legislation that lowers costs for working families and stops administrative corruption.

7. In 20 words or fewer, what is your top campaign priority?

Fighting for working families by lowering costs, stopping Trump’s agenda, and delivering results for Virginia.