These Books Have Gone to the Dogs

A book about a dog has been at or near the top of nonfiction best-seller lists for about a year now. Given the rabid success of that title, Marley and Me, we've asked librarian Nancy Pearl to suggest some other notable books featuring, but not necessarily written by, canines.

When I look at the books on the bestseller lists, I am reminded that when Bennett Cerf, one of the founders of Random House, was asked how to guarantee a best-selling book, he said to write about Lincoln's doctor's dog. Although, I believe, there was a book published in the late 1930s with that exact title (that did not prove his point), his theory still seems to work today. Just look at this week's best-sellers.

But there are some other pretty terrific books about dogs that I've been rereading lately.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.