Hoot and Holler
Sunday at 2pm on Radio IQ
Hosted by Lee Hunsaker, Hoot and Holler is a radio version of the popular storytelling show at the Grandin Theater. Each episode features two or three stories recorded live, then an interview with the storyteller to get some insight and a behind the scenes look into their story. Think of it as The Moth of Virginia.
-
In this episode, we start with Seth Marlow, who took to the Grandin Theater stage to share a story about his long road to becoming a father. Then we hear from Marilyn Moriarty, who tells about her involvement in an accidental prison escape on Hoot and Holler Radio.