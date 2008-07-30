Timeless Narratives From Turbulent Eras

Here are the sure signs of summer in the publishing world: a heat-rash eruption of suspense novels; a few waggish dog tales hoping to leash on to the continuing success of Marley and Me; and, as dependable as the days are long, some sweaty Bob's Big Boy-sized biographies of Lincoln and FDR. Other presidents seem more suited to the gloom of winter, but there's something about Lincoln and FDR — their steadiness shining through in adversity — that qualifies them as good company on vacation.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.