A Memoir Of Pakistan, Islamic Fundamentalism

Author Ali Eteraz was born into a nomadic family in Lahore, Pakistan and moved to the US as a teenager. An ardent follower of Islam, he returned to his home country where he became the target of a mysterious abduction plot. Eventually he escaped under military escort. Eteraz recounts his experiences growing up between cultures in the new memoir, Children of Dust.

Eteraz's work has appeared in Dissent, Foreign Policy, and The Guardian.

