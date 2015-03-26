© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published March 26, 2015 at 2:01 AM EDT
CBC Music can't get enough of the Canadian folk-rock duo Whitehorse.
Courtesy of the artist
CBC Music can't get enough of the Canadian folk-rock duo Whitehorse.
Whitehorse.
1 of 10  — Whitehorse.
Whitehorse.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Hop Along.
2 of 10  — Hop Along.
Hop Along.
Shervin Lainez / Courtesy of the artist
Pinkshinyultrablast.
3 of 10  — Pinkshinyultrablast.
Pinkshinyultrablast.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Leon Bridges.
4 of 10  — Leon Bridges.
Leon Bridges.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Magna Carda.
5 of 10  — Magna Carda.
Magna Carda.
HADEWUMI / Courtesy of the artist
Inner Oceans.
6 of 10  — Inner Oceans.
Inner Oceans.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Emile Haynie.
7 of 10  — Emile Haynie.
Emile Haynie.
Alexandra Gavillet / Courtesy of the artist
Pharis and Jason Romero.
8 of 10  — Pharis and Jason Romero.
Pharis and Jason Romero.
/ Courtesy of the aritst
Bearcubs.
9 of 10  — Bearcubs.
Bearcubs.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Torres.
10 of 10  — Torres.
Torres.
Shawn Brackbill / Courtesy of the artist

Copyright 2015 NPR