2026 Virginia Voter Guide

Eze Amos / VPM

During this 2026 election cycle, Virginia's five public media news stations — Radio IQ, VPM, WAMU, WHRO and WMRA — are partnering to ensure voters across the state get the full breadth of the federal midterms, state and local elections.

From early voting through Election Day and the results, the Virginia Elections Collaborative will provide you with coverage on the candidates and issues so you can make informed decisions at the ballot box.

Who and What's on the Ballot:

U. S. Senate:

Read candidate Q&As for:

Sen. Mark Warner (D) and Bert Mizusawa (R)

Read candidate Q&As for the:

1st District: Rep. Rob Wittman (R) and Shannon Taylor (D)

2nd District: Rep. Jen Kiggans (R), Elaine Luria (D), Geral "Bishop" Staten (I), and J. Matt Baker (I)

3rd District: Rep. Bobby Scott (D), Edwin Rivera (R), Makiba Gaines (I), and Stephen Woll (I)

4th District: Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D), Robert Murray (R), and Joan "Andrews" Bell (I)

5th District: Rep. John McGuire (R), Tom Perriello (D), and Cooke Harvey (I)

6th District: Rep. Ben Cline (R), Beth Macy (D)

7th District: Rep. Eugene Vindman (D), Doug Ollivant (R), Taner Lopez (L), Alaha Ahrar (I), Joshua Ertle (I), and Randall Terry (I)

8th District: Rep. Don Beyer (D), Tony Sabio (R), Shelly Arnoldi (L), and Tim Sharman (I)

9th District: Rep. Morgan Griffith (R) and Joy Powers (D)

10th District: Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D), Dave Beckwith (R), and Ahsen Malik (I)

11th District: Rep. James Walkinshaw (D), Arthur Purves (R), and Dianne Blais (G)

Editor's Note: Some candidates have not responded to requests to complete the candidate questionnaire. We will continue to update with additional information through Election Day.

Constitutional Amendments:

In November 2026, Virginians are voting on three proposed changes to the state’s constitution. Voters will decide the future of felon voting rights, marriage equality, and reproductive rights in the Commonwealth.

Watch VPM's Amending Virginia series

