© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published October 28, 2015 at 2:03 AM EDT
John Mark Nelson's "Dream Last Night" is a recent favorite at WVPB in Charleston, W.Va.
Nick Fay
/
Courtesy of the artist
John Mark Nelson's "Dream Last Night" is a recent favorite at WVPB in Charleston, W.Va.

Every month, we ask a bunch of public-radio music curators to tell us about one new song they can't stop playing. In the 10-song mix that resulted for October, you'll hear a folk-minded Minnesota songwriter who reminds WVPB's Joni Deutsch of both Steve Cropper and Katy Perry — plus a Latin funk band's rumination on the meaning of the American dream, a song from Matt Berninger's new project that's heavy on the hometown references, and more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

John Mark Nelson.
1 of 10  — John Mark Nelson.
John Mark Nelson.
Nick Fay / Courtesy of the artist
Lizzo.
2 of 10  — Lizzo.
Lizzo.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Kurt Vile.
3 of 10  — Kurt Vile.
Kurt Vile.
Marina Chavez / Courtesy of the artist
Grupo Fantasma.
4 of 10  — Grupo Fantasma.
Grupo Fantasma.
/ Courtesy of the artist
GIVERS.
5 of 10  — GIVERS.
GIVERS.
/ Courtesy of the artist
EL VY.
6 of 10  — EL VY.
EL VY.
Deirdre O'Callaghan / Courtesy of the artist
JR JR.
7 of 10  — JR JR.
JR JR.
Jeaneen Lund / Courtesy of the artist
Kalle Mattson.
8 of 10  — Kalle Mattson.
Kalle Mattson.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Korey Dane.
9 of 10  — Korey Dane.
Korey Dane.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Viola Beach.
10 of 10  — Viola Beach.
Viola Beach.
/ Courtesy of the artist