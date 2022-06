Only 6% of professional American pilots are women. Dolena Fox recently became one of them.

The Native Alaskan is also one of a handful of female Yup’ik commercial pilots and hopes others will learn to fly, too.

Olivia Ebertz of KYUK has this profile.

