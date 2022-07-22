© 2022
Programming Note: Radio IQ will broadcast the NPR Politics Special: The January 6th Hearings - What We've Learned
The program will air Friday night (7/22) at 8pm and Saturday (7/23) at 4pm

Could the Jan. 6 committee's findings lead to criminal charges for Trump?

By Ailsa Chang,
Karen ZamoraCourtney Dorning
Published July 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann talks with NPR's Ailsa Chang about the evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee and the difficulties in prosecuting a former president.

