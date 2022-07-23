Programming Note: Radio IQ will broadcast the NPR Politics Special: The January 6th Hearings - What We've Learned
The program will air Saturday (7/23) at 4pm
Week in politics: Trump's actions on Jan. 6 revealed; Steve Bannon guilty of contempt
Published July 23, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT
Revelations from the January 6th committee and a bipartisan deal to reform the Electoral Count Act, the law former President Donald Trump and his allies sought to exploit.
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.