Live music's long and complex history in America
Live music is more than musicians playing music in front of an audience. According to Smith College music professor and rock music historian Steve Waksman, it’s also a major business venture. Waksman’s book “Live Music in America: A History from Jenny Lind to Beyoncé” delves into live music as a complex cultural and business phenomenon.
